UPDATE: Victim, suspects names released in Craighead Co. shooting death
Craighead County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting out of Bono.
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
Published 36m at 3:22 PM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 59m at 2:59 PM
Newport girl recovering from shooting, no suspects in case
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
Published 1h at 2:38 PM
JFD responds to apartment fire on West Nettleton
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
Published 2h at 1:29 PM
Copper theft knocks radio station off air
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
Published 2h at 1:17 PM
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 2h at 1:02 PM
11 former FedEx employees, 2 former USPS contractors indicted for stealing mail
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Published 3h at 12:41 PM
TODAY'S HEADLINES
Newport girl recovering from shooting, no suspects in case
A Newport juvenile girl is recovering from a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
1h
1h
Tyson Foods CEO to step down for ‘personal reasons’
Tyson Foods has announced its president and chief executive officer Tom Hayes will step down at the end of September for "personal reasons."
3h
3h
Arkansas commission to give $1.4M for Illinois River cleanup
Arkansas officials are distributing about $1.4 million appropriated to improve the Illinois River more than a decade ago to applicants who want to implement practices to clean up the river.
3h
3h
Arkansas AG hopeful: Increase fines for ethics violations
Nettleton honors Constitution Day with U.S. Congressman
By
Bryan McCormick
Arkansas chief justice recuses from 2nd casino measure case
Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
According to the studies, healthy people appear to be wasting their money by taking aspirin every day.
4h
4h
Arkansas inmate dies after being found injured in his cell
Authorities in Sebastian County are investigating the death of a disabled jail inmate who was discovered severely injured in his cell.
5h
5h
Ice cream truck strikes, kills toddler in St. Louis suburb
Published 9:48 AM at 9:48 AM
Counting down to the Emmys
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
Published 9:47 AM at 9:47 AM
Temporary lane closures expected with bridge inspections
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
Published 9:37 AM at 9:37 AM
NATIONAL HEADLINES
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Published 4h at 11:09 AM
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By
Web Staff
5h
5h
Pollution fears: Swollen rivers swamp ash dumps, hog farms
Flooded rivers in North Carolina have begun to swamp coal ash dumps and low-lying hog farms, raising pollution concerns as swollen waterways approach their crests
By
MICHAEL BIESECKER
7:43 AM
7:43 AM
SPORTS
QB Drew Brees happy with last second win
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is happy to get the team's first win of the season and hopes it will give the team more confidence as they move forward.
Published 7:35 AM at 7:35 AM
Wainwright blanks Dodgers over 6 innings, Cardinals win 5-0
By
JOE HARRIS
September 16
September 16
2-1 Arkansas State receives votes in Coaches Poll
By
Chris Hudgison
September 16
September 16
Arkansas State beats Tulsa 29-20, first non-conference road win since 2008
By
Chris Hudgison
September 16
September 16
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 14)
West Memphis, Harrisburg, and Piggott are this week's nominees
By
Chris Hudgison
September 16
September 16
BUSINESS
Copper theft knocks radio station off air
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
2h
2h
Tyson Foods CEO to step down for ‘personal reasons’
3h
3h
11 former FedEx employees, 2 former USPS contractors indicted for stealing mail
By
WMCActionNews5.com Staff
3h
3h
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
4h
4h
Customer of popular money transfer app warns of possible scam
By
Jerica Phillips
6:56 AM
6:56 AM
EDUCATION
Nettleton honors Constitution Day with U.S. Congressman
By
Bryan McCormick
3h
3h
Kansas City school district to reward attendance with money
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
September 16
September 16
University of Arkansas to sell land to homeless nonprofit
September 16
September 16
Missouri school district to have 4-day school weeks
September 15
September 15
Missouri universities get $260M for scholarships, research
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
September 15
September 15
ENTERTAINMENT
Counting down to the Emmys
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
9:47 AM
9:47 AM
The Emmy winner is ... maybe viewers, diversity, 'SNL' brand
By
LYNN ELBER
12:45 AM
12:45 AM
Church prepares for NEA District Fair
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
September 16
September 16
Unique cars line up Abbey Road during the Beatles at the Ridge Festival
By
Jorge Quiquivix
September 15
September 15
AR Gov. rides in Four States Fair Parade
By
KSLA Staff
September 15
September 15
VOTE 2018
Arkansas AG hopeful: Increase fines for ethics violations
3h
3h
Arkansas chief justice recuses from 2nd casino measure case
3h
3h
Kavanaugh discussions come to Missouri
5h
5h
Can you pass the test on National Constitution and Citizenship Day?
By
Jasmine Adams
8:15 AM
8:15 AM
McCaskill, Hawley debate in St. Louis
By
Amber Ruch
September 14
September 14