UPDATE: Victim, suspects names released in Craighead Co. shooting death

UPDATE: Victim, suspects names released in Craighead Co. shooting death

Craighead County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting out of Bono.
By 

Region 8 Newsdesk

Published 36m at 3:22 PM
  Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
Published 59m at 2:59 PM
Newport girl recovering from shooting, no suspects in case
Published 1h at 2:38 PM
JFD responds to apartment fire on West Nettleton
Published 2h at 1:29 PM
Copper theft knocks radio station off air
Published 2h at 1:17 PM
  Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 2h at 1:02 PM

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Newport girl recovering from shooting, no suspects in case
Newport girl recovering from shooting, no suspects in case
A Newport juvenile girl is recovering from a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
By 

Region 8 Newsdesk

1h 1h
Tyson Foods CEO to step down for ‘personal reasons’
Tyson Foods CEO to step down for ‘personal reasons’
Tyson Foods has announced its president and chief executive officer Tom Hayes will step down at the end of September for "personal reasons."
3h 3h
Arkansas commission to give $1.4M for Illinois River cleanup
Arkansas commission to give $1.4M for Illinois River cleanup
Arkansas officials are distributing about $1.4 million appropriated to improve the Illinois River more than a decade ago to applicants who want to implement practices to clean up the river.
3h 3h
Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says

Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says

According to the studies, healthy people appear to be wasting their money by taking aspirin every day.
4h 4h
Arkansas inmate dies after being found injured in his cell

Arkansas inmate dies after being found injured in his cell

Authorities in Sebastian County are investigating the death of a disabled jail inmate who was discovered severely injured in his cell.
5h 5h
Ice cream truck strikes, kills toddler in St. Louis suburb
Published 9:48 AM at 9:48 AM
Counting down to the Emmys
Published 9:47 AM at 9:47 AM
Temporary lane closures expected with bridge inspections
Published 9:37 AM at 9:37 AM

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By 

Web Staff

5h 5h
Pollution fears: Swollen rivers swamp ash dumps, hog farms

Pollution fears: Swollen rivers swamp ash dumps, hog farms

Flooded rivers in North Carolina have begun to swamp coal ash dumps and low-lying hog farms, raising pollution concerns as swollen waterways approach their crests
By 

MICHAEL BIESECKER

7:43 AM 7:43 AM

SPORTS

QB Drew Brees happy with last second win

  QB Drew Brees happy with last second win

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is happy to get the team's first win of the season and hopes it will give the team more confidence as they move forward.
Published 7:35 AM at 7:35 AM
Wainwright blanks Dodgers over 6 innings, Cardinals win 5-0

Wainwright blanks Dodgers over 6 innings, Cardinals win 5-0

By 

JOE HARRIS

September 16 September 16
2-1 Arkansas State receives votes in Coaches Poll

2-1 Arkansas State receives votes in Coaches Poll

By 

Chris Hudgison

September 16 September 16
Arkansas State beats Tulsa 29-20, first non-conference road win since 2008

  Arkansas State beats Tulsa 29-20, first non-conference road win since 2008

By 

Chris Hudgison

September 16 September 16
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 14)

  Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 14)

West Memphis, Harrisburg, and Piggott are this week's nominees
By 

Chris Hudgison

September 16 September 16

ENTERTAINMENT

Counting down to the Emmys
By 

Region 8 Newsdesk

9:47 AM 9:47 AM
The Emmy winner is ... maybe viewers, diversity, 'SNL' brand
By 

LYNN ELBER

12:45 AM 12:45 AM
Church prepares for NEA District Fair
By 

Region 8 Newsdesk

September 16 September 16
  Unique cars line up Abbey Road during the Beatles at the Ridge Festival
By 

Jorge Quiquivix

September 15 September 15
AR Gov. rides in Four States Fair Parade
By 

KSLA Staff

September 15 September 15