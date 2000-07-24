KAIT-TV Region 8 News Weather Sports for NE AR and SE MO - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

  • Region 8 Sports </span><a href="/Global/category.asp?C=4392" target="_top">Sports Home »</a>Region 8 SportsMore>>

  • Aldridge, Leonard lead Spurs to 97-90 win over Grizzlies

    Aldridge, Leonard lead Spurs to 97-90 win over Grizzlies

    Friday, March 24 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-03-24 16:50:55 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 97-90 on Thursday night in a possible first-round playoff preview.

    LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 97-90 on Thursday night in a possible first-round playoff preview.

  • Memphis' not-so-favorite son Calipari returns for Sweet 16

    Memphis' not-so-favorite son Calipari returns for Sweet 16

    Thursday, March 23 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-03-23 23:21:17 GMT
    Thursday, March 23 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-03-23 23:21:17 GMT
    John Calipari knows people in Memphis remain upset with how he abandoned the Tigers to take the Kentucky job.
    John Calipari knows people in Memphis remain upset with how he abandoned the Tigers to take the Kentucky job.

  • US routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win WBC behind dominant Stroman

    US routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win WBC behind dominant Stroman

    Thursday, March 23 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-03-23 11:27:33 GMT
    Thursday, March 23 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-03-23 11:27:33 GMT
    Marcus Stroman tossed six hitless innings, Ian Kinsler slugged a two-run homer and the United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries.
    Marcus Stroman tossed six hitless innings, Ian Kinsler slugged a two-run homer and the United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries.
    •   

Most Popular Lo Más Popular

Videos
Stories
Slideshows
Videos
Notas
Galería de fotos
loading...

  • Events Calendar

See More Events

  • Subscribe to KAIT

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • From Our Viewers

Spring Specials on the RTJ Golf Trail
Powered by Frankly