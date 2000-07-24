Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
The House has voted on a bill that would block any efforts by Tennessee cities to decriminalize the use of marijuana. The bill would nullify laws that Memphis and Nashville have passed that have reduced the penalty...
Arkansas State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of killing a woman.
Law enforcement agencies across the country are on alert as the search continues for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas from Columbia, TN. (3-23-17)
Did you know that every day in Northeast Arkansas someone loses their home to fire? Sadly, injuries are often sustained and even worse, there may be loss of life.
A look at what Craighead County health inspectors discovered when they visited area restaurants during the week ending March 24.
An overturned semi will cause traffic to slow Friday morning.
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...
Police in Corpus Christi, TX, investigated a reported sighting of the suspect in a Tennessee Amber Alert on Thursday.
A 7-month-old is missing from a day care in Frayser.
U.S. Senator John Boozman announces his support of President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Agriculture.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2 Region 8 men have been appointed to serve as constables.
Six potential pedestrian and bicycle trail projects for Jonesboro were discussed in a meeting Thursday night to give Jonesboro residents input on the project. The meeting took place in the city council chambers.
The theft of over $5,200 worth of materials from a company has a Craighead County man facing commercial burglary and theft charges, authorities said Thursday.
Scatter Creek Berry and Produce has added strawberries to their fields for the first time, but because of varying temperatures, workers have had to make some adjustments this spring.
A California mother who had beat cancer twice got to hold her newborn twins before she died.
Pay it Forward Paragould is starting a new project where they will dedicate their time to serving the elderly population through yard services.
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.
The temperatures are starting to inch up and it appears the sales tax revenues for the city of Jonesboro have done so as well.
The Vice President of the United States will be in the Natural State Friday, talking about healthcare.
New research finds the sun’s glare on your phone or tablet over time could be harmful to your health and contribute to skin cancer.?
A statement from the Mormon church issued on behalf of relatives says a Utah man was among those killed in a London attack and his wife was seriously injured.
A sports program in Jonesboro for children and adults with physical disabilities has seen its numbers and teams that participate increase in recent years.
As the weather continues to get warmer, hunters and fishermen are heading out for game.
Arkansas State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of killing a woman.
Did you know that every day in Northeast Arkansas someone loses their home to fire? Sadly, injuries are often sustained and even worse, there may be loss of life.
A look at what Craighead County health inspectors discovered when they visited area restaurants during the week ending March 24.
Vice President Mike Pence will not be coming to Memphis after all.
A 7-month-old is missing from a day care in Frayser.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
Snow fell once again in March on Monday morning in Region 8.
Here is a look at some weather photos from Region 8 viewers Saturday.
