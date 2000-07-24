John Calipari knows people in Memphis remain upset with how he abandoned the Tigers to take the Kentucky job.

Marcus Stroman tossed six hitless innings, Ian Kinsler slugged a two-run homer and the United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries.

When Michigan was slumping earlier in the season, the coach started thinking Super Bowl, not Final Four.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A season that Harding basketball fans will never forget came to an end Wednesday in the NCAA Division II national semifinals. The Lady Bisons battled No. 1 seed and undefeated Ashland before a crowd of 1,892 at Alumni Hall on the campus of Ohio Dominican. Ashland (36-0) won the game 90-77 and advanced to meet Virginia Union on Friday for the national championship. Harding finished the season 31-4 and in the most succe...