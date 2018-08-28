A-State makes game day parking changes

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – As Arkansas State football fans gear up for game day spirit, questions surround parking availability.
Region 8 News spoke with Adam Haukap, A-State’s senior associate athletic director, Tuesday, who informed us about parking changes.
With construction around the convention center, designated parking areas have moved.
“We’ve changed some lots around, we’ve tried to do our best to communicate that to our fans and donors,” said Haukap. “We’ve planned to have a few plan B’s.”
Haukap said officials have opened additional parking towards the baseball field and the tail gate community.
“We have a lot north of the baseball stadium and one south of the baseball stadium,” said Haukap. “We have a lot south of Aggie Road. We’ve created new parking spaces in the tail gate community.”
There is no need to panic about parking.
According to Haukap, there will be a full staff directing impacted fans to these new parking areas.
“It’s a partnership and great network with all law enforcement units,” said Haukap. “We have campus police, Jonesboro police, state police, and facilities managers. “There’s tons of people involved in the traffic flow, the security. They’ll be directing folks, getting them in and out.”
Fans directly impacted by parking changes have been notified by the university.
There will also be shuttles available to fans starting 2-hours before kick-off. Those will have pick up spots at the baseball stadium and First National Bank Arena.
