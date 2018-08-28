Arkansas Senate works to stream video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas senators are working to implement video streaming of the chamber and its committee meetings.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Senate authorized its Efficiency Committee on Monday to investigate streaming the chamber and its committees, beginning with the regular session starting Jan. 14. Senators also authorized the Rules Committee to develop procedures for the proposed webcasts.
The National Conference of State Legislatures' website says the Arkansas Senate is one of nine in the country that don't provide video webcasts of their sessions in chambers. The Senate provides live audio of the meetings.
The Arkansas House has been streaming video since 2010.
Republican Sen. Jim Hendren says video is a step toward a transparent legislative process that could "change the culture to one where we can be proud of."
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
