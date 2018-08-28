Hytrol unveils new Tech Center

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – Hytrol dedicated its renovated Technology Center on Tuesday.
The event marks the completion of an 8-month project and a more than $1.5 million update to the facility.
The 45,000-square-foot building features a two-story conveyor showcase area for customer demonstrations.
Hytrol will also be able to develop and test customer-provided products in the area.
A highlight of the renovation is a client experience studio that allows people to interact within the environment and requires no headsets.
Research and development Director Ben Moyer says their new augmented reality system allows client walkthroughs and virtual demonstrations, along with maintenance training.
“We’re basically able to create a customer’s environment, their warehouse, their distribution center in a virtual space before we manufacture it,” said Moyer. “So they can come to Jonesboro and see their facility with Hytrol equipment in it, in our augmented reality experience, and hopefully then make a decision to purchase some product.”
This reality center can also be collapsed to fit into one car for a road trip to a customer’s warehouse.
Moyer hopes this facility attracts even more talented people who wish to remain in northeast Arkansas.
