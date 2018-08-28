‘I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day’ says would-be bridezilla in rant on wedding guest deposits

(WIS) - A woman is now a social media villain after she allegedly spilled the details about her ruined dream wedding to the supposed love of her life thanks to guests who did not want to bankroll the event.
A Reddit user posted screenshots of a Facebook post by a woman named "Susan" who did not see why no one wanted to put down a $1,500 deposit to attend her wedding.
"Susan" was defiant in her Facebook post, wherein she said family, friends, and her now-former fiance betrayed her and her dream for a blowout wedding.
The potential bridezilla describes her current situation - after living a fairytale dream with her childhood sweetheart, the couple was prepared to have their special day their way.
Susan says she and her fiance saved up $15,000 to put toward the wedding, but that was not enough to live their dreams. After saving up, checking out venues, and consulting a psychic who told them to pick the most expensive location to get hitched, Susan said their plans were simple.
"Our dream wedding amounted to $60,000 - all included with flights to Aruba. All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen," she wrote.
So to fund their wedding, they asked for donations from their guests.
"I SPECIFICALLY, I mean SPECIFICALLY asked for cash gifts," the woman writes. "How could we have OUR wedding that WE dreamed of without proper funding? We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500."
She said some she spoke with said they would come through with the funds, but as invitations were sent, the guests backed out - including her maid of honor, who she says pledges $5,000 and her planning services.
"Like, we made it CLEAR. If you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding," she writes. "It's a once in a lifetime party."
She says the couple also set up a GoFundMe account for the nuptials.
"That only got us $250. At this point, we were exhausted, tired. I yelled at my ex; I became unraveled. I realized my dream wedding was becoming a nightmare," Susan lamented. "Then it got worse."
People started to back out of the funding, including her best friend and her almost-in-laws.
Despite the stress, her fiance offered a solution of an elopement in Las Vegas. She writes about her ferocious decline of that offer and broke off their relationship and canceled their wedding.
"Am I supposed to like the idea of getting married in the heart of shady gamblers, alcoholics, and the get rich fast fallacy," she cried. " Suddenly, my body began to shake as I entered a panic attack."
She called her maid of honor for comfort and found none, claiming her best friend said she demanded too much.
"I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life normal," Susan proclaimed. "I called her a filthy [expletive] excuse of a friend, and hung up."
Susan said that friend has blocked her on social media and rallied the other bridesmaids to turn against her. Even the maid of honor and fiance began talking to one another about her responses to her requests.
"I refuse to give it back until they can pay me back for their emotional distress," she wrote.
Susan called off her wedding and says she's now going to delete her social media accounts and go backpacking through South America for two months.
She did also mention that she and her now-ex will remain amicable for their son, Declyn. She did not mention if he was coming along for the backpacking excursion.
"Anyway," she concedes, "I am exhausted. I am none tired. My heart is not the same. [sic] it's stone cold. Fragmented. Empty. I need to get away from this awful society."
She said she will live her life alone and signed off with a "xoxo."
Most commenters reactions range from bewildered to calling this post a full-on troll. But who asks for guests to pay for their wedding? You can read the full expletive-riddled screenshots here.
Susan's cousin - who originally posted the screenshots - responded in a wedding shamers Facebook group that her cousin is a real, very entitled woman who had humble beginnings growing up and working on her parents' farm. In more recent years, she's grown a fangirl of the Kardashians.
She called Susan's post "especially vulgar and incredibly embarrassing."
"At her state right now, she sounds like the perfect candidate for a sugar daddy," the relative said.
She also said Susan was likely drunk when she wrote this and the post was only up for 15 minutes before it was deleted. And that her desire to go backpacking in South America.- without her son - was merely theatrics.
"On a final note, I understand everyone's valid concern about her leaving her son for two months to go backpacking," she writes. However, nobody believes she is actually going to South America. I mean wtf. This woman has never been outside the U.S. and does not speak ANY language other than English. We all think she's saying that to be dramatic."
