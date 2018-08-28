Missouri man convicted in deaths of estranged wife, man

It took a jury less than an hour to convict William Carter for the 2016 murders of his estranged wife, Heather Carter [right] and her boyfriend, Aaron Campbell [left].
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 28, 2018 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 3:44 PM

NEW MADRID, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his estranged wife and her friend.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office, which prosecuted the case, announced the verdict Tuesday against William "Joshua" Carter. The jury deliberated just 36 minutes on Friday before reaching the verdict. Sentencing is Oct. 4.

It took a jury less than an hour to convict William Carter for the 2016 murders of his estranged wife, Heather Carter [left] and her friend, Aaron Campbell [right]. (KFVS-TV via victims' family)

Carter was convicted of killing Heather Carter and Aaron Campbell in Kennett in June 2016. Authorities say Joshua Carter struck his estranged wife’s SUV with his SUV and drove off. Heather Carter was on the phone calling 911 when Joshua Carter accelerated toward her, striking both victims.

A makeshift memorial was placed at the site of a crash in Kennett in 2016 that led to the death of Heather Carter and her friend Aaron Campbell. Carter's estranged husband has been convicted in the murders. (KFVS-TV)

Campbell died at the scene. Heather Carter died at a hospital.

In 2017, Carter was one of 2 inmates that escaped from the Pemiscot County Jail. He was recaptured and the sheriff’s office made changes to the jail to prevent future escapes.

Changes were made to the Pemiscot County Justice Center after two men, one of which was convicted of murder this week, escaped in 2017. (KFVS-TV)

