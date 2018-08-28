People are working hard to fill their tanks

Jonesboro, AR (KAIT) -Labor Day weekend is around the corner.
With everyone hitting the road one thing is on travelers’ minds: gas prices.
According to GasBuddy.com, consumers have seen the most expensive summer at the pump since 2014.
The average cost is $2.73 per gallon.
With those high gas prices, motorists are working harder than ever to fill their vehicle’s tanks.
GasBuddy shows when taking into account the average wages across the nation from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American needs to perform an hour and 48 minutes of labor to fill that tank up.
During the summer of 2014, gas prices were $3.58 which caused motorists to work 2 hours and 30 minutes.
In 2008 when gas prices were $3.84 per gallon, this left people working 3 hours to fill their tank.
While gas prices have remained high, there has been little movement in gas prices throughout the summer.
There has been only a 13 cents difference between the national average’s summer low and high.
This represents the smallest difference between low and high since 2010, which saw just 11 cents apart.
This summer’s total fuel bill, the highest since 2015, will actually be the third lowest since 2011.
