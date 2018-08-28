Security Increases at War Memorial

Little Rock, AR (KAIT) -Security measures are changing at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Due to a false alarm at the Salt Bowl football game on Saturday, Aug. 25, the Arkansas Department of Tourism has increased security.
Additional security measures include a clear bag policy for all athletic measures, a security wand on all patrons who enter the stadium, and prohibitions against loitering in the concourse.
“Our number one priority is safety,” said ADPT Executive Director Kane Webb. “At the same time, we want everyone who comes to War Memorial to feel comfortable and enjoy themselves. We believe the clear bag policy and use of security wands will be the least invasive method to accomplish that goal and can be implemented immediately. Going forward, we will continue to evaluate security measures and enhance them as necessary.”
The incident that occurred on Saturday at the Salt Bowl game is an ongoing investigation.
