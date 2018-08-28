Students chopping up success

Poplar Bluff, AR (KAIT) –The curriculum of a culinary arts program got an upgrade thanks to a Poplar Bluff restaurateur.
Technical Career Center instructor Brandon Moon began implementing a two-year certification program called ProStart.
Developed by the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, it further trains students both academically and in the field.
“If we have the option between curriculum developed by restaurant leaders or a well-intentioned curriculum company, we’re going to go with the industry,” said TCC Director Charles Kinsey. “Students will be better poised to advance through the ranks of assistant chefs and sous chefs, and hopefully be more employable.”
Polar Bluff Colton’s Steak House and Grill co-owner Herman Styles has been in discussions about ProStart with Dr. Scott Dill since 2016.
Styles and school officials even visited with Leone Herring of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education last year to secure approval.
More than 100 schools in the state have adopted the program.
“Working with Mr. Kinsey and Mr. Moon, we agreed to update the curriculum and ensure our students, upon successful completion of the program, are ready to take their place in the workforce,” said Dill.
The program ProStart covers all levels of the restaurant business including safety, knife skills, front of house service, marketing and food costs.
Students must gain 400 hours of on the job experience, either paid or voluntary, to complete the program.
“It’s similar information to what we had,” Moon said. “But I feel that ProStart is geared toward job opportunity and career placement. We have a couple of students interested in owning their own restaurant. This is a foundation.”
“85% of managers start as line cooks and work their way up the ladder,” Styles said. “The industry is always in demand for management people. This program is a kick start.”
