Students picking up the torch, leading to job opportunities

BROCKWELL, AR (KAIT) –Students in the Izard County Consolidated School District have a new opportunity this semester.
Thanks to a partnership with the Northcentral Arkansas Education Cooperative and Ozarka College, a welding program is now available.
“We are working closely with the Department of Career Education and Ozarka College to bring this program to our students in the Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative schools,” said Career and Technical Education Coordinator Caren Smth. “The students are part of a pilot program that is focusing on bringing a highly qualified instructor and the opportunity to earn college credit to a local site where multiple high schools in our area can participate.”
Three sites hosting classes this year area Melbourne, Mountain View and Salem High Schools.
Students may earn a certificate upon completion of each class and have the opportunity to take the American Welding Society certifications as they move through the classes.
Each class teaches a different type of welding, allowing students enter the workforce for that specific type of welding when they have completed the class.
The welding program is supported through a state grant that purchased the welding equipment and funding for education is through the Office of Skills Development.
