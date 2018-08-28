Third person arrested in connection to armed apartment invasion

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – A bottle of perfume and an arrest in another county led investigators to the third and final suspect wanted in connection to an armed invasion at a Jonesboro apartment.
The Jonesboro Police Department previously announced the arrests of Bryan Albert Cruz and Enrique Pina in connect to the Aug. 22 home invasion at an apartment at the Chateau Apartments on South Caraway.
Police said three men entered the apartment with weapons. “One of the suspects struck two of the victims in the head and body several times with a handgun,” a probable cause affidavit explained.
After announcing the arrests of Cruz and Pina, police said they were actively looking for a third suspect. That person was arrested and made his first court appearance, along with Cruz and Pina, on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
William Earl Scott, along with Pina and Cruz, face aggravated residential burglary, battery, and theft charges. Scott also faces a kidnapping charge.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim in the home invasion was able to identify Cruz and Pina through pictures sent to her on Facebook.
The Jonesboro Street Crimes Unit arrested Cruz and Pina shortly after.
“Bryan Cruz and Enrique Pina were wearing some of the items that were stolen and had other stolen items in their possession when they were arrestd,” the affidavit said.
While investigating, officers learned the name of the third suspect and a possible vehicle description.
That vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop. Inside, officers found numerous items, including a bottle of perfume that was described as stolen by one of the home invasion victims.
The suspect, William Scott, was not in the car during the traffic stop. The driver said he had been with her earlier in the day.
Detecitves, according to the affidavit, learned that Cruz, Pina and Scott were together on the day of the home invasion in the vehicle.
Detectives also learned that Scott was already in jail. He was booked into the Poinsett County jail on Aug. 24, two days after the reported home invasion, for outstanding warrants.
On Monday, Aug. 27, Scott reportedly confirmed details of the home invasion and his involvement that day to investigators.
All three remain in jail. On Tuesday, a Craighead County district judge issued a $500,000 bond for each of the suspects.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.