Arkansas baseball will play Little Rock & UAPB in 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The Diamond Hogs made headlines Wednesday while pigskin is on the minds of many.
Arkansas baseball will face in-state competition for the first time in program history. The Razorbacks will host Little Rock on April 2nd and UAPB on April 16th.
Head coach Dave Van Horn and athletic director Hunter Yurachek had statements on the announcement.
”It’s exciting to have Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff as part of our 2019 non-conference schedule,” Van Horn said. “It’s going to be great for the game of baseball in our state. Baseball has improved so much at the high school level in the state of Arkansas. I continue to see it every year when we’re recruiting. We see more Arkansas kids coming out of the state and they’re a big part of our program. I think this will help grow baseball. The fan interest is there and it’ll be big. I know after talking to Coach (Chris) Curry and Coach (Carlos) James, they’re both very excited to have the opportunity to play at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. We’ll have a really good crowd. It’ll be good for all our teams to play in that type of environment.”
“As the flagship institution within our state, this is an opportunity for us to enhance interest in our non-conference schedules while supporting other schools within the University of Arkansas system,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “We have initiated with baseball this year and are exploring opportunities for future years in other sports. I appreciate Chancellor Steinmetz and his support to move forward with this engagement of our sister institutions. While I know that this announcement will generate additional speculation, there are no plans to expand in-state scheduling beyond those schools affiliated with the University of Arkansas system.”
You can see the entire Razorback baseball schedule below.
