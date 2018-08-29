Arkansas baseball will play Little Rock & UAPB in 2019

”It’s exciting to have Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff as part of our 2019 non-conference schedule,” Van Horn said. “It’s going to be great for the game of baseball in our state. Baseball has improved so much at the high school level in the state of Arkansas. I continue to see it every year when we’re recruiting. We see more Arkansas kids coming out of the state and they’re a big part of our program. I think this will help grow baseball. The fan interest is there and it’ll be big. I know after talking to Coach (Chris) Curry and Coach (Carlos) James, they’re both very excited to have the opportunity to play at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. We’ll have a really good crowd. It’ll be good for all our teams to play in that type of environment.”