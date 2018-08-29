Beef recall connected to Arkansas

WASHINGTON (KAIT) – An Illinois company is recalling approximately 75 pounds of beef and pork meatloaf products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
Taylor Farms Illinois, Inc., a Chicago, Ill. establishment, is recalling the product because it contains eggs and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.
The beef and pork meatloaf was produced on August 22, 2018, and discovered on August 27, 2018, by a retail store employee, who then reported the issue to the firm.
These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.
The following products are subject to recall:
* 14-oz. plastic tray packages containing ready-to-eat “HOMESTYLE BEEF AND PORK MEATLOAF” with lot code “TFIL234A001” and a “USE-BY: 08/28/18” date on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21794” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
More information can be found on the FSIS website.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall should call the Taylor Farms Hotline at (855) 455-0098.
