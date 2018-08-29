Connect America Fund to expand broadband to over 16,000 rural homes

(KAIT) -Over 16,000 rural Arkansans will gain access to high-speed internet thanks to the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund phase II auction.
In total, 16,048 rural homes and businesses will gain access.
The auction allocation $51.9 million in support to be distributed over the next 10 years to expand broadband services in unserved area in Arkansas.
The Connect America Fund give support to five providers to expand broadband to rural area where the service is absent.
Nationwide, the auction allocated $1.448 billion in support to be distributed over the next 10 years.
