Court won’t revive judge’s lawsuit over execution protest

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said it won't reconsider a three-judge panel's decision to dismiss Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's lawsuit against the Arkansas Supreme Court's justices. The Arkansas high court disqualified Griffen after he was photographed laying on a cot outside the governor's mansion during an anti-death penalty demonstration. Griffen had blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug the same day.