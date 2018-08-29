Doctors ponder hypnosis as an opioid alternative

Chicago, IL (KAIT) - As the nation struggles with a sweeping opioid epidemic, mental health experts say they may have found a way to kick a painkiller habit before it even starts.
Hypnotherapy may help people deal with chronic pain, which impacts an estimated 100 million Americans.
Dr. Lisa Lombard says during hypnotherapy, the body is relaxed and the mind is open to problem solving.
“We look at where a person’s strengths are and build on what they are doing that might be providing them with satisfaction. With what they feel are appropriate rewards.”
The American Society of Clinical Hypnosis says these treatments can be used for gastrointestinal disorders, allergies and high blood pressure.
Experts say hypnotherapy doesn’t cause pain to leave your body.
It simply allows the brain to adjust the sensation.
