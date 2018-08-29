Doggie Swim Day Sept. 9 in Poplar Bluff, MO

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Doggie Swim Day has been set for Sunday afternoon, September 9, at the Poplar Bluff city pool at Hillcrest Park, from 2 to 4 p.m. according to the Animal Welfare Alliance of SE Mo.
It is sponsored by the Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) and the Poplar Bluff Parks & Recreation Dept.
Admission is just $1 per dog and owners get in free. Light refreshments will will be available for purchase.
Pet owners may swim with their untethered dogs or walk along the side of the pool as their dogs swim on a leash. Lifeguards will be on duty.
All dogs must be leashed while out of the water, must be under adult supervision, and be up to date on vaccinations.
Puppies 12 weeks old or younger will be restricted to the baby pool.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.