FFN Game of the Week: Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Batesville at Jonesboro
Matthew Schwartz visited the Hurricane, see what JHS said about the matchup above.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Cooksey-Johns Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - AUGUST 31ST
Batesville at Jonesboro (Game of the Week)
Nettleton at Pocahontas
Bald Knob at Valley View
Rivercrest at Paragould
Greene County Tech at Brookland
Trumann at Hoxie
Marked Tree at Walnut Ridge
Osceola at Blytheville
Harrisburg at Cross County
