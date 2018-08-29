4 girls join Cub Scouts in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Back in October 2017, the Boy Scouts of America announced it would start welcoming girls into Cub Scouts.
Staff with the Greater St. Louis Council say numerous families have been signing up their daughters.
At a Boy Scout recruitment event in Cape Girardeau on August 28, four girls and their families joined the Cub Scouts.
“So when we found out this was an option it was a perfect fit for her and I’m so glad that you know that times are changing and we are all realizing that certain things aren’t for buys and certain things for girls,” said Chantell Becking about her daughter Solie. “There are girls who love all those things.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.