GMR8 Update: Aug. 29, 2018

Good morning, Region 8. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
Today’s forecast: A weak cold front will settle into the Mid-South today and stall near the Interstate 40 corridor by this evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the vicinity of the front this afternoon and persist into the evening.
The remainder of the week will see above normal temperatures and only isolated daytime showers and thunderstorms occurring under a persistent upper level high pressure ridge.
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:
Trending this morning:
A Paragould High School student has tested positive for Hepatitis A, according to school officials.
The largest natural gas utility in Arkansas is proposing reducing its rates by more than $19 million following last year's federal tax overhaul.
Police are investigating a bizarre case of headless torso found in a large fish tank.
Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.