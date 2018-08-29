Greene County Tech wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
More than a few of you voted on kait8.com and on my twitter page. You chose a special teams highlight by Greene County Tech.
Dale McChristian finds a seam, Luke Hickox breaks him free, McChristian takes a stroll on the green carpet, 65 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
GCT beats Westside 53 - 52.
Free ice cream coming Tech's way, it's the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week.
