Greene County Tech wins Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
By Chris Hudgison | August 29, 2018 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 7:31 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

More than a few of you voted on kait8.com and on my twitter page. You chose a special teams highlight by Greene County Tech.

Dale McChristian finds a seam, Luke Hickox breaks him free, McChristian takes a stroll on the green carpet, 65 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

GCT beats Westside 53 - 52.

Free ice cream coming Tech's way, it's the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week.

