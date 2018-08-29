Highland school district adds SRO’s

HIGHLAND (KAIT) – Highland school district has amped up their security this school year by adding two SROs.
The school had been using one SRO for all three campuses in the years before.
Now, with three SROs total, the school hopes to have more rapid response times and more support for administrators and staff during school days.
Superintendent Don Sharp said that having security on each campus might give students and staff more peace of mind and allow for better education.
“School safety is becoming a big issue.” Said Sharp, “We want our students to be safe, we want our parents and family members to feel confident that their children are safe when they are in attendance here at school or at school functions.”
The new SROs will also allow for more security at games and other school functions.
“With just one resource officer it was impossible for that person to cover all school functions.” Said Sharp, “So with three, we can rotate them. If it’s a big event we can possibly have two or three on the scene.”
Sharp said that this will allow for someone to be at almost every event the school hosts.
While the main goal of the SROs is to keep the school safe, Sharp said they are not just here to provide protection.
“We don’t want our students to just see them as an enforcement, but we also want them to see them as support people and people they can go to.” Said Sharp.
