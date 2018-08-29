Hundreds of endangered sea turtles found dead off coast of Mexico

OAXACA, MEXICO (CNN/ TV AZTECA) - Hundreds of endangered turtles died after being caught in an illegal fishing net.
More than 300 'Olive Ridley' sea turtles were found off the southern coast of Mexico.
Many of the turtles were partially decomposed with fragmented shells.
Mexico's Environmental Protection Agency says the turtles drowned after getting tangled in a net used for river fishing.
Those nets are illegal in the area.
The agency says it buried the turtles to avoid contamination
Several government agencies are trying to find those responsible.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.