Hundreds gather at tailgate to kick off football season

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Driving through downtown Jonesboro Tuesday, it was hard to miss all of the school spirit.
This week is the 22nd annual Paint the Town Red Week.
Several events are going on this week, all in support of our A-State Red Wolves.
Hundreds of people gathered for the Red Wolf Fan Parade and the Big Great A-State Tailgate.
Each event is getting students and the entire community pumped up for this football season.
"So we kind of just came out to support the community and get involved with other students because it's important as a freshman to find your friends," Freshman at A-State Hannah Kline said. "And also we have a pretty awesome football team, so just making sure we rep our school."
Also this week, the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce asked local businesses to decorate their building to show their A-State pride.
Judging on the best decorations begins Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
