JET Red Wolf Express ready for A-State opener

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The JET Red Wolf Express is ready for another Arkansas State University football season.
According to a release from the city of Jonesboro, it will provide easy access to and from Centennial Bank Stadium for every home game.
Kickoff for the season opener is at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 1. Anyone wanting to avoid the stadium traffic can park at the Cate and Church street lots downtown and ride the Express.
Departure times are every 20 minutes starting at 3:30 p.m. and then every 15 minutes beginning at 4:50 p.m. until the last bus leaves at 5:30 p.m. Drop off will be at Gate 11 of the stadium.
Return service will begin after halftime and run every 30 minutes until 20 minutes after the game’s conclusion. Boarding will also be at Gate 11.
Round-trip fares are $2.50 for adults, $1.80 for students with ID, $1.20 for seniors 65 and over, disabled or veterans with a veteran pass. Children 6 and under ride free.
