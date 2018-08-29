Local school district seeing record student growth

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A local school district has seen tremendous growth over the past couple of years, which is not a bad problem to have.
Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks said it has taken 16 new staff members, one of which was hired even after the school year started, to cover the extra 300 plus students in Jonesboro Public Schools this year.
Dr. Wilbanks said they've been in a continual process of building and adding classrooms, which has sustained the growth trends to this point.
But after the record growth spurt this year, those extra classrooms have run out, and the district is already looking at how they can accommodate even more growth in the future.
“Well right now we’re currently looking at that growth, looking at trends, looking at classroom space,” Dr. Wilbanks said. “And we’re trying to make decisions about what’s next and then how best to accommodate that in the most economical way.”
Just this year, JPS has tightened up schedules to ensure each student has art, music, and P.E., made adjustments in the cafeteria to alleviate crowding during lunch, and made wise decisions in use of finances and facilities.
Dr. Wilbanks said it’s all in an effort to give students the best education possible even with the record number of growth.
