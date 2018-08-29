Man faces sexual assault charges

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is facing rape and sexual assault charges stemming from an incident involving a 10-year-old.
Jonesboro Police responded to an incident on August 27th in reference to a possible sexual assault, involving 36-year-old Moises Martinez Cortes.
Cortes is accused of play-wrestling with the 10-year-old, and intentionally lifting up her shirt and touching her.
The child told her mother, who then phoned police.
The victim told police this wasn’t the first incident with Cortes, saying several month prior he “fondled her breasts and vagina,” as well as other things.
The victim told the investigator from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division’s the same story.
Cortes faces charges of rape and sexual assault in the second degree. Bond was set at $100,000.
He was ordered a no contact order with the victim.
His next court date is October 26th.
