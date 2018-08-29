Mix-up leads to recall of hypertension medication

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – A mix-up in labels has led a drug maker to recall a medicine used for hypertension.
Accord Healthcare, Inc. is voluntarily one lot of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) tablets after a 100-count bottle of HCTZ 12.5mg was found to contain spironolactone tablets.
The lot number is PW05264, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Use of spironolactone instead of HCTZ could increase potassium levels to life-threatening situations in certain patients.
To date, Accord has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
If you are in possession of Accord Hydrochlorothiazide that does not match this image or if you are unsure, please return to your pharmacy or healthcare provider for confirmation.
Consumers/Pharmacies with questions regarding this recall can contact Accord Healthcare, Inc. by phone at 1-855-869-1081, fax: 1-817-868-5362 or e-mail at rxrecalls@inmar.com Monday to Friday during business hours 8 am to 5 pm EST.
