Northeast Arkansas Humane Society holds grand reopening

JONESBORO (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society celebrated a few new changes today.
They held a ribbon cutting announcing their grand re-opening after several remodels they’ve been working on.
The humane society is also under a new executive director.
Jill Cravens has taken over the position, and she says she has several plans for the shelter.
“The shelter has kind of been neglected over the years, and there hasn't been a lot of upkeep, improvement along the way,” said Cravens. “So we're trying to kind of do some backup and work on some of the things that we're really working towards getting this to be a better place.”
Cravens said the turnout at the ribbon cutting was more than they anticipated, with around 50 people showing up for the event.
The humane society has renovated their main office, cat room and the grounds.
They said they have several animals just waiting to be adopted and are excited to show off their improvements.
“We have several dogs and several cats that need a home, so we need someone to come out and adopt a new friend.” Said Cravens.
Right now, the shelter is running a $50 adoption fee special for cats. Dog adoptions are $160.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved