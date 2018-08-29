Officers pull couple, dogs from burning car after chase ends in crash

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) – Law enforcement officers rescued a couple and their two dogs after a high-speed chase ended with their car crashing and bursting into flames.
The chase started just before 11:30 Tuesday night in Dunklin County when a deputy attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle on Missouri Highway 84.
The chase continued into Kennett, where officers joined the chase down several city streets.
The suspect, according to a social media post from the Kennett Police Department, continued onto Missouri Route O before turning west onto Highway 84 and traveling into Arkansas.
Officers continued the pursuit into the state, following the suspect north onto Clay County Road 553.
Shortly after turning onto the county road, police said the suspect drove through a small ditch and into a residential yard.
The suspect circled the yard then returned to the road, attempting to hit an officer’s cruiser.
Just north of the intersection of County Roads 553 and 528, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. Police said the car “immediately burst into flames.”
Officers pulled the driver and his passenger out of the burning car. They also rescued two dogs from the vehicle.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was flown to a hospital in Memphis. His female passenger was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Hayti.
According to KPD, both the suspect and his passenger had several outstanding felony warrants.
Their names have not been released pending the filing of formal charges by the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.