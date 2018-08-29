Over 40 transported to local hospitals after using synthetic marijuana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Dozens were left unconscious and rushed to the hospital over the weekend, and authorities said synthetic marijuana is to blame.
“This is an extremely scary drug, probably one of the scariest ones I can think of right now. It looks like a plant, seems kind of harmless, reminds people of marijuana, but it’s not marijuana. At all,” Clinical Nurse Educator, Crystal Rollins, said.
Rollins said it’s easy for those who come into contact with synthetic marijuana to confuse it for the real thing. Lake Charles Police reported new brands that are coming into the rotation are called “bubblegum” and “gumbo”.
“Some kind of green. leafy plant, somebody is spraying, dousing, dipping, we’re not really sure, into some kind of chemical. There’s really no way to predict exactly what it is, and what’s even scarier about it, is that it could be one thing today, and while 'nother thing tomorrow,” she said.
It’s hard for doctors to pinpoint exactly what these synthetic drugs are, which means side effects can vary from person to person.
"It could be something different every single day. It can cause death, it can ruin your kidneys. It's so unpredictable we can't even describe it," Rollins said.
Rollins said Lake Charles Memorial Hospital has seen a major uptick of these cases in our area, and Lake Charles Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office reported the same.
Over the weekend, police said Acadian Ambulance transported around 45 people who reportedly used synthetic marijuana.
“Dope dealers could care less about your health and well-being. They want to make a dollar. They cut this crap with everything they can, lace it with everything they can. They could care less. It’s poison, it’s literally poison that you’re putting into your body,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso, said.
Mancuso said they can’t arrest their way out of this problem.
”It’s gonna take a constant effort by moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas families, and law enforcement to fix this problem," Mancuso said.
Local law enforcement urges those who come into contact with these synthetic products to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.