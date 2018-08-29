Paragould putting emergency system to the test

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) – The city of Paragould will soon put its emergency alert system to the test.
Starting this Saturday, Sept. 1, at noon the city will begin testing its early warning sirens.
According to a social media post from the Paragould Police Department, they will continue these tests every Saturday at noon to ensure the sirens work properly.
“If we should experience inclement weather on Saturday, the sirens will not be test,” the post stated.
Anyone with questions should contact Paragould Emergency Services.
