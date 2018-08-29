Reynolds Razorback Stadium upgrades finished in time for season opener

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The North End Zone at A-State looks drastically different, and the same can be said at Arkansas. Saturday will be the first look at a renovated Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
There are 2 new clubs, 20 field level loge boxes, 44 more loge boxes on a 2nd level plus new club seats. The players got upgrades too with their new locker room. Total it all up and the project is worth 160 millon dollars.
Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek wanted fans to get bang for their buck. "We wanted fans that purchased whether it was a loge box, a suite, or a club seat in this venue to have every amenity that they wanted. From the free food and non-alcoholic beverages, to their vantage point of the game, to the distributed sound, to the television throughout the facility. So they could have a great gameday experience when they're a part of this."
Arkansas faces Eastern Illinois Saturday at 3:00pm. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
