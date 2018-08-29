Reynolds Razorback Stadium upgrades finished in time for season opener

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek wanted fans to get bang for their buck. "We wanted fans that purchased whether it was a loge box, a suite, or a club seat in this venue to have every amenity that they wanted. From the free food and non-alcoholic beverages, to their vantage point of the game, to the distributed sound, to the television throughout the facility. So they could have a great gameday experience when they're a part of this."