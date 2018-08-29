Storms return Today

A cold front will move south into Region 8 this afternoon with scattered showers and storms developing ahead of it; some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. High temperatures will be close to average in the mid to upper 80s and it will remain muggy. The cold front will remain in the area on Thursday keeping the chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Labor Day weekend will be hot and humid with isolated showers and storms possible, but most stay dry. -Justin