Teen arrested after fight over MAGA hat

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA (KTXL/CNN) - A fight over a "Make America Great Again" hat ended with a California teenager under arrest.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said one Union Mine High School student berated another for wearing the hat with the president’s campaign slogan, grabbed it and threw it on the ground.
The incident was captured on camera.
A female student hurled insults at her classmate who was wearing the hat.
"We all have hats. It doesn't even matter. It could say Hillary, we don't care. At our school you can express all your feelings. It's just wrong," said Brooke Peterson, who said the student wearing the hat was her boyfriend.
As a teacher tried to intervene and hold her back, she slapped the teacher's arm.
"If you truly believe in something, you have every right to express it in everyday if you're really passionate about it," Peterson said.
But other students say school isn't the place.
"(Political) views should stay at home," said another student. "The hat, I understand it. But it should just stay at home."
El Dorado County Schools said in a statement “student and staff safety is our highest priority and the Union Mine High School administration will continue to cooperate with the El Dorado County Sheriff`s Office as the incident is being investigated.
Peterson she`ll be wearing her “Keep America Great” hat to show support for her boyfriend.
"We all love him for who he is. It shouldn't matter about political stuff," she said.
