Woman accused of racking up thousands in someone else’s name

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is faces multiple charges of identity fraud, after police say she racked up thousands of dollars in someone else’s name, on multiple cards.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on May 22 a victim came forward claiming Rachael Michelle Robinson had opened a credit card fraudulently in the victim’s name and been using it.
The victim came back to court on August 22 with paperwork and statements from the fraudulent account, showing a balance of $867.92.
She also had statements showing charges made to one account totaling $1,014.91 and five other accounts each totaling approximately a $1,000 a piece.
Robinson appeared in court on Wednesday, where the judge found probable cause to charge her with 5 counts of fradulant use of a credit card (misdemeanor), a felony count of fradulant use of a credit card, and financial identity fraud.
Her bond was set at $1,500, and she’s due in court again on October 26.
