Zach’s Tuesday Evening Forecast (8/28)

It was hot and humid again today as heat indices reached over 105°. There were a few quick showers this afternoon but nothing heavy. Tonight, we’ll stay dry with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, better rain chances arrive with showers already developing in the morning. This will help keep temperatures cooler in spots but those who don’t see rain will see temperatures get close to the 90s again. A few showers possible overnight but rain chances rise back up on Thursday morning. Rain amounts look light with most getting below half an inch on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs back to near 90 for Friday and the weekend joining the humidity making it feel like above 100 again. Rain chances sit at about 30% for Friday with a few storms lingering for Friday Night Football. A-State’s first game of the year on Saturday looks dry but a few showers could be around for tailgating in the afternoon. The heat and high humidity will be a bigger threat on Saturday. More scattered storms on Sunday with isolated storms possible on Labor Day.