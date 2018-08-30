A-State Coordinator Corner: SEMO

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State kicks off the season in a few days. We’ve heard plenty from head coach Blake Anderson. The coordinators had plenty to say about Southeast Missouri.
We all know about Justice Hansen’s golden arm and all the depth at wide receiver. Running back is loaded too, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner says Warren Wand won’t have to shoulder the load alone.
“Jamal Jones, Marcel Murray, Warren Wand, and Armond Weh-Weh would be the four guys that we’d like to see carry the football,” Faulkner said. “Obviously depends how the game is going, whether we get to that fourth guy or not. But we have confidence in all of them, they’ve all had really good camps. You see Marcel take the next step as a freshman. He’s a guy that we want to see what he can do in a game time situation. We think we know, but you never know until you get them in front of the lights.”
Defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen has an interesting task this week. He’s gameplanning against a SEMO squad that features a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterback that transferred from Northern Illinois.
“We went back and looked at where their offensive coordinator came from, looked at his offense from there," Cauthen said. “So we’re trying to kinda piece between the two, there’s a lot of unknown. Really good player, does a good job of throwing the deep ball, moves pretty well. We just gotta make sure we’re sound on pretty much every part of the offense.”
Arkansas State faces Southeast Missouri Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game can be seen on ESPN+.
