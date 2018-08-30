A-State Coordinator Corner: SEMO

“Jamal Jones, Marcel Murray, Warren Wand, and Armond Weh-Weh would be the four guys that we’d like to see carry the football,” Faulkner said. “Obviously depends how the game is going, whether we get to that fourth guy or not. But we have confidence in all of them, they’ve all had really good camps. You see Marcel take the next step as a freshman. He’s a guy that we want to see what he can do in a game time situation. We think we know, but you never know until you get them in front of the lights.”