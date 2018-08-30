Ag company bringing jobs to MO

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A total of 93 new jobs are coming to Missouri.
Palindromes Inc. announced plans to open three new facilities in Missouri, under its Palindromes, Sedes Soy Crush and Sedes Group LLC brands.
Sedes Soy Crush will build a new soybean crushing/processing facility near Caruthersville, Missouri, to crush and process value-added, non-GMO specialty soybeans that focuses on high proteins and healthy oils for the expansion of high value markets.
“The Pemiscot County Port Authority is pleased that Palindromes has made the decision to locate its Sedes Soy Crush facility at the Pemiscot County Port. Location decisions like this are made possible by the Missouri State Legislatures long-standing commitment to invest in Missouri’s Public Ports,” John Ferguson II, Executive Director of the Pemiscot County Port Authority said.
“Palindromes and its subsidiaries are a welcome addition to Missouri, and the jobs they bring are good jobs that will support area families,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The fact that this company chose multiple locations around Missouri to establish three new businesses goes to show you that in Missouri we know how to get it done. We have the talent, we have the locations, and we have the right environment for businesses to succeed, and I look forward to seeing these businesses do just that right here in Missouri.”
The headquarters will be based in Columbia, Mo.
