App allows tutoring on-demand

TAMPA BAY, FL (KAIT) -Students of all ages can get on-demand tutoring for pennies!
Even if it’s just for one quick question.
Nicolas Villa is someone who knows all about it.
School for him was a struggle, so he came up with a solution.
It’s called the tutit app.
For a five-minute minimum, students can get help by using the app's chat window and virtual white board. But he didn’t stop there.
He's using his app to give back to the community by offering participating schools a percentage from all revenue generated.
Teachers also get the opportunity to earn money on their free time. "These teachers can build up their own client base and their own company,” Nicolas Villa said. “They can make extra income by doing something they love."
The tutoring assistance is available in more than 80 subjects and in a dozen languages. It helps elementary school all the way through college level. Cost is 99-cents a minute, with a five-minute minimum.
A 20-minute free trial is also available for new customers. The tutors on the app are all screened through a national tutor registry.
They include professors, teachers, professional tutors and student educators.
