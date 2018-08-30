ARDOT clears up misleading campaign commercials.

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - There’s a big push to add casinos in Arkansas right now. Campaigns are promising jobs, lower taxes and better roads.
But the Arkansas Department of Transportation is warning that some of the commercials promoting the proposal may be misleading.
There's a proposed constitutional amendment right now thats in the process of getting the certification needed to appear on the November ballot.
A group called Driving Arkansas Forward is using language and promotional logos that make it seem like that proposed amendment would provide much needed funding for our state highways.
However, ARDOT said this is not the case.
Of the money estimated to come from the casinos, 55 percent will be directed to the state general fund.
None of which goes directly to the state highway fund.
"The Arkansas Highway Commission just wants to share with folks the true facts," ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said. "If it goes to the general fund, it would take another act from the legislators to, in fact, have those funds transferred for whatever reason, it simply doesn't direct it immediately to the department."
ARDOT wants to make clear that they are neutral to whether or not the initiative is approved by voters.
They just stress the importance of people knowing what they're voting for.
Region 8 News has also reached out to Driving Arkansas Forward representatives, but we have yet to hear back.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.