Blytheville road crews hit the street

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) – Blytheville is working to fight flooding in the southeast part of town.
Mayor Sanders sent a post about the work being done on the city’s Facebook page, on the southeast side of the city.
It’s all in an effort to reduce flooding in the Lockard and Main Street areas of town.
The city is working on clearing out the ditches, as well as deepening the ditches to help reduce flooding.
He is asking people watch out in this area while city employees are hard at work.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.