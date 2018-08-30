BRTC and ASU Mountain Home ranked one of best in nation

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) – Two Region 8 community colleges have been ranked one of the best in the nation according to an online study.
Arkansas State University in Mountain Home and Black River Technical College were ranked in the top 21 out of 715 for best community college, according to Wallet Hub.
ASU Mountain Home came in at number one. Black River Technical College was ranked of 21 according to the study.
The two schools are in an exclusive group, being part of only 6 out of 22 in the state.
BRTC is also ranked at the 14th, and ASUMH is ranked 22nd, in least expensive community college out of the 715 in the nation in the Cost and Financing category.
For more on the study, click here.
