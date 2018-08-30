FFN Game of the Week preview: Batesville

By Chris Hudgison | August 30, 2018 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 7:07 PM

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Batesville at Jonesboro

Matthew Schwartz visited the Pioneers, see what BHS said about the matchup above.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Cooksey-Johns Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - AUGUST 31ST

Batesville at Jonesboro (Game of the Week)

Nettleton at Pocahontas

Bald Knob at Valley View

Rivercrest at Paragould

Greene County Tech at Brookland

Trumann at Hoxie

Marked Tree at Walnut Ridge

Osceola at Blytheville

Harrisburg at Cross County

