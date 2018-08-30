7 Harding kicks off season Thursday at Henderson State

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 squad in the top 10 kicks off the season tomorrow. Number 7 Harding returns several players from a squad that reached the Division 2 semis. The Bisons head to Arkadelphia to face Henderson State.
“You know, going out there and getting a win is a tall task,” said head coach Paul Simmons. “We’ll certainly find out a lot about ourselves very quickly. We’re looking forward to it. Our guys over the last several years have played very well on the road. We kinda embraces the attitude of us against everybody. So I’m hoping for good things.”
Harding and Henderson State tee it up Thursday at 7:00pm. The game can be seen online here.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.