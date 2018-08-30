Work-release inmate turns himself in

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – The Independence County Sheriff’s Office, the work-release inmate that ran from work detail, turned himself into law enforcement.
According to a post on the ICSO Facebook page, inmate Coty Smith turned himself into deputies just after 4 p.m.
Smith had been on the run for about four hours.
Smith was working the trash truck work detail, when deputies say he ran off just after 11 a.m.
Smith was being held in jail on misdemeanor contempt/failure to comply charges.
No word on if he’ll face any additional charges.
