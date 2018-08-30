Kelley reflects on being named Arkansas starting QB

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Razorback football is getting set for their season opener. Chad Morris announced Monday that Cole Kelley would be the Arkansas starting quarterback vs. Eastern Illinois.
Here’s how Kelley found out he was QB1.
“Sunday night he brought me in, him and Coach Craddock brought me in. He basically told me what he told y’all Monday. I’m just going to be where my feet are and take it one day at a time, and do what I can do.”
Arkansas faces Eastern Illinois Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00pm on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.