Law enforcement still looking for man who ran from traffic stop

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Corning Police Department, are searching for a man who ran during a traffic stop.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Christopher Burnside was stopped, and when police search his vehicle, he took off.
Investigators say they found ammunition and instruments of crime inside his car.
Burnside is described as a white male- approximately 5′9″ with dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white floral print shirt in the area of Walmart and Arnold Addition in Corning.
Sheriff Terry Miller said late Thursday night that authorities were still looking for Burnside and that sheriff’s deputies, Corning police, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission had exhausted all efforts Thursday to locate Burnside.
Deputies say not to approach Burnside, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 870-598-2270 or the Corning Police Dept at 870-857-3311 with any information.
