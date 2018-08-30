New app tracks blood loss during birth

(KAIT) - Doctors now have a new system designed to detect bleeding problems early to prevent a crisis.
Delivery room staff are trained to make educated guesses about blood loss, but underestimating hemorrhaging can delay the proper response.
UNC-Rex Women's and Children's Hospital invested in a new system called triton created by gauss surgical.
Dr. Katherine Barrett says ipod technology is used to scan blood soaked items as well as these blood-filled canisters during c-sections.
“Here at REX, we are fortunate to have a system that is able to separate all that out and give us the true and accurate, minute by minute blood loss,” Dr. Barrett said.
The system measures blood hemoglobin. If a lap sponge is over-saturated, the item is weighed on a scale.
A blood loss total is displayed on the screen.
Pregnancy doctors and birthing centers typically screen for hemorrhaging risks -- like a history of similar incidents, multiple births, and pregnancies involving twins or triplets.
